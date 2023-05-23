Services for John William “JW” Gulledge, 79, will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Joel Goodrum officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 9:30 am until service time. Mr. Gulledge, a retired Truck Driver, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 6, 1944 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Nagolden Nathan and Nettie Sue Brewer Gulledge. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret Sue Cole, and a brother Robert Gulledge.

Survivors include his son Chase Gulledge of Jackson, TN, a sister Patricia (Gary) Morrow of Adairsville, GA, a brother Nathan (Jean) Gulledge of Huntingdon, and several nieces and nephews.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.