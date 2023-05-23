Local nursey reopens after truck hit building

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local nursery is back in full swing after being struck by a vehicle.

In June of last year, Green Thumb Nursery had a truck ram into their business.

After nearly a year, the business is back up and running and with some new improvements.

Assistant Manager Jordan Jones said they now have a new garage door, new shelving, and more floor space than before.

Jones shared how it feels to be done with the remodeling.

“We’re excited. You know, we finally got our construction done. Things are going well for us. We’ve had a big spring, and we’re looking forward to having a big summer too. Really, things are just starting to get smooth around here again,” Jones said.

Green Thumb is a full service nursery, florist, gift shop and landscaper.

