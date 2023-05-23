Local school system preps parents for release of test scores

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school system is preparing parents for what may come after state test scores are released.

Principles across the district are in the process of sharing with parents results from the TCAP Achievement tests that third grade students completed in April.

Students must score proficient or higher in order to move onto the next grade. If not, there are options for parents to choose from to avoid the retention of their child.

“If their child scores in the approaching level, they can choose a few things. They can retest, they can file an appeal, they can choose for their child to attend summer school, or they can choose for their child to receive tutoring services in the upcoming school year,” said Tiffany Spight, the Chief Academic Officer for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The students that fall in the below expectation category can retest as well. Unfortunately, they cannot file for an appeal.

They do have the option to attend summer school and receive tutoring in the next school year.

There are also a few exceptions that would allow students who score below proficient that would allow them to move forward.

“If a child has an IEP in reading, if the child is an ESL, or an English Language Learner and has been getting instruction in the United States in the last two years, if a child has been retained, or if the school suspects that there is a learning disability in reading,” Spight said.

Those who plan to attend summer school must meet the requirements needed in order to be promoted to the next grade.

“If they are in the approaching category, they have to attend 90 percent of the time and receive adequate growth to go to the next grade,” Spight said.

There are about 375 students enrolled in summer school, and the system is expecting more after test grades are released.

“Principles are communicating to their parents. They are letting them know the results and also the options, next steps, and how they can support their families. We also have links on our JMCSS page, resources. The appeal link is on our page as well. We just want to make sure the parents are well informed,” Spight said.

The appeal link will open on May 30 through the state department, giving parents 14 days to file.

Summer school is to begin on June 5. For more information, click here.

The school system shared a news release Tuesday about the recent third grade retention law. Read it here.

