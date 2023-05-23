Mary Beth Pulliam, age 60, longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, May 20, 2023 at her home.

Mary Beth was born July 8, 1962 in Florence, Alabama, the daughter of the late Harlan and Mimi Pulliam. She graduated from Fayette Academy in 1980 and studied music and communications at the University of Memphis. She graduated from Columbia School of Broadcasting.

Mary Beth worked at the family-owned Sears for many years and ran a tanning salon and game room with video rentals. Music was her passion and she was an accomplished guitarist who had several songs that were copyrighted. She had a tender soul that loved all people and animals. Mary Beth enjoyed watersports, tennis, basketball, skiing, jet-skiing and going to Pickwick Lake.

Mary Beth is survived by her sister, Terri Edwards of Batesville, MS; her niece, Lauren Spencer (Lee) of Senatobia, MS; her aunt, Claire Marshall of Covington, TN; and many cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Lee Edwards.

A visitation for Mary Beth will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Somerville City Cemetery with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lee Spencer, Ed Pulliam, John Marshall, Collin Anderson and Steven Ashby.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

