Mary “Jeri” Rhea Turner, age 78, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at Bolivar General Hospital.

Ms. Turner is survived by two sons, Timothy D. Snow and Daniel Turner (Jenny Duke); three sisters, Veronica “Ronni” Kimery (Kerry), Eleanor “Ann” Mascari (Phil) and Jewel Tucker; her brother, Edgar “Eddie” Rhea; three grandchildren, Paxton Cheyenne Snow, River Daniel Turner and Jettie Fern Turner; and four grand-grandchildren, Jonathan Tallent, Bryson Cole Crutchfield, Ryleigh Elaine Crutchfield and Olivia Pearl Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dwane Snow; her parents, Willie Rhea and Nellie Mae Miller Rhea; her sister, Doris “Dotti” Frederiksen; and her brother, James “Buddy” Rhea.

Funeral Services for Ms. Turner will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, Tennessee with Bro. Carl Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Turner will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Timothy Snow, Trey Yager, Jason Kimery, Willie Tucker, Logan Rhea and Alex Rhea. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Weatherly, Russell Hurst and Sergeant First Class Tommy Breeden.

