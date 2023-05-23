Mr. Alvin Leon Winfield, Jr., 51, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at First Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday, May 26, 2023, from 3:00 P. M. until 5:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home and Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472