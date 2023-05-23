Mr. Alvin Leon Winfield, Jr.
Mr. Alvin Leon Winfield, Jr., 51, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Brownsville.
With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at First Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday, May 26, 2023, from 3:00 P. M. until 5:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home and Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist church.
Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472