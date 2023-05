Mrs. Janice Marie Jones

Mrs. Janice Marie Jones, 80, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her residence in Stanton.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 P. M. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 1:00 P. M. until time of service at Good Hope Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472