Mugshots : Madison County : 5/22/23 – 5/23/23

Deamber Bernard Deamber Bernard: Aggravated assault

Amy Cupples Amy Cupples: Aggravated domestic assault

Darrion Mason Darrion Mason: Evading arrest

Haley Maitland Haley Maitland: Failure to appear

Randell Roberts Randell Roberts: Shoplifting/theft of property



Stacy Givens Clark Stacy Givens Clark: Violation of parole

Terrance Robinson Terrance Robinson: Vandalism

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/22/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/23/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.