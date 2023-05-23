Paris FFA supports awareness of melanoma, skin cancer

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Paris Future Farmers of America members are spreading awareness for the month of May.









Members are supporting farmers and ranchers during Melanoma + Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

They are doing so by buying sunscreen with high SPF and large-brimmed hats to help protect the farmers and ranchers who spend so much of their day outside.

Plus, students have put together a collection of skin care and skin cancer facts to bring awareness to the impact sun can have on your skin.

The students are also partnering with local ag businesses to get the products out in the community.

You can stay up-to-date with Paris FFA on Facebook.

