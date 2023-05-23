Paris police find man seriously injured near road

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris Police Department is seeking information in a possible hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

Police say at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area across from Arrowhead Homes on East Wood Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the grass, who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle sometime during the night.

Police confirm the man sustained serious injuries from the incident.

Anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Captain Jeramye Whitaker at (731) 641-1437.

For more local crime stories, click here.