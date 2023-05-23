Police respond to bomb threat in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are responding to a bomb threat in north Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department confirms a report of a bomb threat was received at Vanderbilt Children’s Cardiology, located at 37 Sandstone Circle.

Details are limited at this time, however first responders could be seen outside the facility shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Our crews were on-site as first responders eventually cleared out from the scene.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed where the threat originated or whether anyone was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

We are currently working to gather more information, and we’ll provide an update once information becomes available.

