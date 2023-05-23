Ribbon cutting held for Legacy Estates

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has continued to grow, and so has the need for affordable housing.

Construction on Legacy Estates in east Jackson began in September. And in January, progress has been made with two houses already completed.

Tuesday, Legacy Estates held a ribbon cutting for the closing on a new home.

According to Councilman Johnny Dodd, it’s been almost 20 years since a project like this has happened in east Jackson.

The project on Phillips Street is expected to be complete over the next 15 to 16 months.

Residents are able to contact Century 21 in Jackson at (731) 668-7700 on how to potentially get a new home through this project.

