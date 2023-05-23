Suspect in custody after bomb threat made to children’s clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a bomb threat was made to a local children’s clinic.

JPD confirmed Tuesday afternoon that their officers responded to Vanderbilt Children’s Cardiology Clinic around 11:40 a.m. for a reported bomb threat.

The building was evacuated and searched, with it being found safe thanks to a K9 unit, according to JPD.

JPD says a preliminary investigation points to the threat being “bogus.”

JPD stated in part:

“We appreciate the bravery of the clinic’s personnel in reporting this incident promptly and would like to command their courage. As the investigation is ongoing, we ask that if anyone has additional information regarding this incident contact the Jackson Police Department 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-425-8477.”

Find updates on local crime here.