YouTuber takes on burger eating challenge in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A world-famous eater made the long journey to the Hub City on Tuesday to take a on big challenge.

Social media influencer Joel Hansen came all the way from Canada to take on KC Finn’s Big Burger Challenge.

The challenge includes four pounds of beef burger meat, 16 slices of American cheese and all the fixings, including tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickle.

During the challenge, participants must finish the burger within 30 minutes, along with a pound of fries and a 20-ounce drink.

Those that lose the challenge must pay the cost of the meal, which is $40.

But if you win, you receive the meal free, as well as a t-shirt and a spot on the KC Finn’s wall of fame.

Hansen chose to double the challenge, taking on two of the six pound burgers and two pounds of fries.

Hansen completed the challenge in about 25 and a half minutes.

“If you want to be a marathon runner, you got to run. If you want to eat a lot of food, you got to eat a lot of food. So you kind of just got to get use to it. Today, I definitely drank lots of fluids, went to the gym a little bit, tried to work up a bit of an appetite,” Hansen said.

The event was open to the public and live streamed on KC Finn’s Facebook page.

He will be at Scott’s Pizza Kitchen on Trenton on Wednesday for another food challenge.

