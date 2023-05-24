Lost – Jackson,TN

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was

Lost

Date Lost/Found

05/21/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Jackson,TN

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

Old Medina Rd near Hopper Barker

Pet’s Name (if known)

Addie

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

dog

Breed of Pet

Dachsund

Gender

Female

Age of Pet

Adult

Size of Pet

Small (0-20 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

Wearing collar or harness

Color/Markings

Silver Dapple

Any additional information you’d like to add?