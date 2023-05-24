Lost – Jackson,TN

Bring Addie Home

Pet Info
I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
05/21/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Jackson,TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Old Medina Rd near Hopper Barker
Pet’s Name (if known)
Addie
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
dog
Breed of Pet
Dachsund
Gender
Female
Age of Pet
Adult
Size of Pet
Small (0-20 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
Color/Markings
Silver Dapple
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Last seen around 11pm Sunday night

 

Contact Info
Name
Lee Ann Doyle
Phone
(731) 616-9682
Email
brandik215@gmail.com

