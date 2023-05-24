Lost – Jackson,TN
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|05/21/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson,TN
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Old Medina Rd near Hopper Barker
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Addie
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|dog
|Breed of Pet
|Dachsund
|Gender
|Female
|Age of Pet
|Adult
|Size of Pet
|Small (0-20 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
|Color/Markings
|Silver Dapple
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Last seen around 11pm Sunday night
|
Contact Info
|Name
|Lee Ann Doyle
|Phone
|(731) 616-9682
|brandik215@gmail.com
