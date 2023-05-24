Curiosities Market to offer ‘odd, eclectic’ items this weekend

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Residents on the lookout for some unique items may want to visit one local town this weekend.

The Curiosities Market is coming to Camden on Saturday, May 27.

Described as a “monthly market of small businesses that carries all things odd and eclectic,” this is expected to be the first of many events.

Vendors will be on-site selling items such as crystals, candles, incense, jewelry, and much more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Camden Cards, located at 201 Fern Avenue.

Click here to view the Facebook event page and find more information on vendors.

For more local news, click here.