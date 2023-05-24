Early voting begins in Jackson as runoff approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Early voting began Wednesday for the Jackson mayoral race.

Early voting will continue through June 8.

While the Election Commission confirms their office has moved to a new location at 1981 Hollywood Drive, early voting for this election cycle will remain at their old location at 311 North Parkway.

The runoff election is between Jackson mayoral candidate Ray Condray and incumbent Mayor Scott Conger.

On weekdays, early voting is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturday, early voting is from 9 a.m. until noon.

“It’s so convenient,” said voter Neil Barber. “You don’t have to worry about where you go, it’s just so easy to come out and vote early and have it over with.”

If you cannot do early voting, don’t worry. You can still cast your vote at your designated precinct on Election Day, June 13.

