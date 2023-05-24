Head-on collision reported on Hwy 69 in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders are on the scene of a crash near Morris Chapel.

According to the Hardin County Fire Department, a head-on collision occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 69.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Response Team is responding to investigate the accident.

According to the fire department, the road is expected to remain closed to traffic for 2-3 hours.

No further details were immediately available.

