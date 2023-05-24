Jackson-Madison seniors amass over $20 million in scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is highlighting the extraordinary efforts of this year’s graduates.

















According to a news release, 766 JMCSS seniors have received their diplomas, collectively earning more than $20 million in scholarships districtwide.

“At a time when the effectiveness of public education is questioned and under attack, the varied achievements of this senior class is a testament to the priceless service our teachers and schools provide to families in our community,” Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said.

The news release also states a number of schools witnessed improvements in ACT scores, and during the past school year, students earned over 6,000 credit hours through dual enrollment opportunities.

Click here to read the full press release.

