Jackson’s Care Center holds groundbreaking for ‘Genesis Homes’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A five-handle groundbreaking with God impacting hundreds took place Wednesday.

The Care Center of Jackson, along with the community, gathered across from their longstanding location to break ground of the future transitional homes to women and their children.

The “Genesis Homes” are apart of a three-phase project.

With the first phase now funded, work can begin on the construction of the first home, the director’s home, and garden playground area.

“My wife Susan and I have lived actually in the big house with the women for almost 31 years. So we’ve been living with over 4,300 women and children,” said Nathan Young, Care Center Executive Director.

During the years of operation, the center also had apartments as way to help the women, but have since transitioned away from those.

“We find this as a safer mechanism for them to transition into the real world,” Young said. “They’re going to come here though, pay rent, they’ll get used to living like this, but there’ll be other people with them to hold them accountable. Help them work through ideas.”

Those in attendance were beaming with excitement as they heard the miracles told during the program.

“To see this project come to fruition after years of prayer is, it’s just amazing,” said Jackson resident Amy Coleman.

The Care Center can still use the community support, as they still have two other phases to fund. Ways to give can be numerous and creative.

“If you want to contact us, we can kind of talk about where your forte is and where your heart is, and give from your heart and we’ll come up with some idea,” Young said.

And for those going into the facility, a message of hope is shared.

“It’s possible to do anything that you want to do,” Coleman said. “You know, whatever your dreams are, they can come true. You have people in this community that support you and are behind you 100% in all that.”

If you would like more information on how you can get involved

