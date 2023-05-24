Madison County seniors eligible for free Chromebooks, training

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Madison Senior Center is getting their seniors tech savvy.

The center received a grant to give their senior citizens computer training. Once the training is complete, seniors will receive a free Chromebook laptop.

In order to receive the Chromebook, seniors must be a resident of Madison County, over the age of 60, and fill out an application.

“The Chromebooks will be adjusted for those that are vision impaired and hearing impaired,” said Lisa Bobbit, Director of the West Madison County Senior Center.

For more information, you can contact the center at (731) 422-4771.

