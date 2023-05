Mugshots : Madison County : 5/23/23 – 5/24/23

Justan Adams Justan Adams: Violation of probation

Bailey Whited Bailey Whited: Aggravated domestic assault

Brian Paris Brian Paris: Failure to appear

Derrian Vinson Derrian Vinson: Violation of community corrections

Ernesha Bond Ernesha Bond: Violation of community corrections



Felicia Eze Felicia Eze: Fugitive - Hold for other agency

Heather Mitchell Thomas Heather Mitchell Thomas: Failure to appear

Jeremiah Brawner Jeremiah Brawner: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, violation of community corrections

Jeremy Brooks Jeremy Brooks: Violation of probation

Karl Boyland Karl Boyland: Falsification of drug test result, possession of stolen property, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence



Kenneth Herring Kenneth Herring: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Mark Klawitter Mark Klawitter: Violation of parole, theft under $999, forgery

Meshyala White Meshyala White: Shoplifting/theft of property

Michael Lowden Michael Lowden: Violation of probation

Syria Moss Syria Moss: Driving under the influence, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)



Tabitha Baker Tabitha Baker: Violation of probation

Tiffany Butler Tiffany Butler: Failure to appear

William Raspa William Raspa: Criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/23/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/24/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.