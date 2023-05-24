Paul Douglas Davis, Sr., 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and husband of Sandra Eldridge Davis, went to be with the Lord, May 22, 2023, at his home in Somerville.

Paul was born on January 16, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee. Paul graduated from Treadwell High School in 1965 and graduated with a BS and Master’s degree from the University of Memphis.

Paul was a service connected Army Vietnam veteran. He served as a military policeman and continued serving as a law officer until his retirement.

Paul was a member of the Assembly of God Church. His hobbies were reading, music, history and Bible studies.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Inez Jones, Gene Douglas Davis; his father-in-law, Robert Eldridge, Sr.; and his beloved son, Paul Douglas Davis, Jr.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Sandra Eldridge Davis; his sister, Marissa (Darryl) Snyder; his brother, Daryl Jones; his brother-in-law, Robert (Kim) Eldridge; and many cousins.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.