Professional eater Joel Hansen takes on yet another west Tennessee food challenge

TRENTON, Tenn.–World famous eater Joel Hansen took on another food challenge in West Tennessee Wednesday.

Hansen made a stop at Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen in Trenton at the request of the restaurant’s owner.

Owner Scott Rabb says after hearing of Hansen from customers, he went to the Big Burger Challenge at K.C. Finn’s in south Jackson Tuesday to see the professional eater for himself.and offered him a challenge.

Hansen accepted the challenge with a few changes…taking on a 60-slice pizza, weighing almost 11 pounds.

The pizza was half Supreme, a quarter Meat Paradise and a quarter of the special ‘Merciless Pizza.’

“The Merciless’ is our spicier pizza but it’s balanced out with the mushrooms and the Ranch, so it’s not as spicy as it might sound but it’s challenging,” said Scott Rabb, owner of Scott’s Pizza and Kitchen.

Hansen completed the challenge in 38 minutes and 20 seconds, winning the pizza challenge.