Tennessee man killed 4 children before setting fire and shooting self, prosecutor says

LUTTRELL, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who complained of having “a devil in his head” fatally shot four children in his home before setting the residence ablaze and shooting himself, a prosecutor said in written findings about the investigation into the fire.

District Attorney General Jared Effler, of Union County, said in a memorandum filed on Monday that a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe found that all four children had been shot by Charles Damon Aljumaily in January before the fire in the Luttrell home was set, news outlets reported.

Each child — Briseis Aljumaily, 15; Gabriella Aljumaily, 5; Audrie Quinn Cooper-Fortner, 9; and Evelyn Rose Cooper-Fortner, 5 — had been shot multiple times while Charles Aljumaily was shot just once, according to the findings.

While processing the scene, TBI agents interviewed Aljumaily’s wife, who said he had been paranoid lately and had complained about having “a devil in his head attacking him and that he wanted to harm himself, but was afraid to because of how that would affect his salvation.”

His wife had been visiting an adult daughter in Knoxville when she got a call that her home was on fire, the memo said.

No criminal charges will be filed because Aljumaily is dead, Effler wrote.

