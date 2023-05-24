Thomas Elwood Forrest, age 98, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home in Bells, TN. Graveside Services will be conducted on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Gadsden Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mr. Thomas was born in Warren, AR on February 15, 1925, to the late Tom W. Forrest and Mary Jane Barlow Forrest. He proudly served as a Sergeant, Sharpshooter and Squad Leader in the United States Army during World War II in Central Europe. After returning home, he worked as a self-employed farmer in Crockett County. Also preceding him in death was his loving wife of 75 years: Katherine Forrest; one daughter: Cheryl Smith; two brothers: Vernon Jones, Ed Davenport; and one sister: Margarine Davenport.

He is survived by two grandsons: Joshua Smith of Murfreesboro, TN and Jacob Smith of Bells, TN; and beloved neighbors: Todd and Renee Young of Bells, TN.