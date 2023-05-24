Tractor-trailer fire causes concerns, delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A vehicle fire in north Jackson caused concerns Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: DTRB Traffic Spotters Network

Around 10 a.m., a tractor-trailer could be seen overturned and engulfed in flames on the Highway 45 Bypass near Walmart and Sam’s Club.

First responders, including police, medical and fire, could be seen at the scene near the exit ramp.

According to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipsters, traffic was delayed as crews worked to extinguish the flames and clear the scene.

According to the Jackson Police Department via the Atlas 1 app, an injury has been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

You can visit our Traffic page for real-time traffic information or to submit your own photos.