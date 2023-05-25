Authorities respond to motorcycle wreck near Medon

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms authorities are responding to a motorcycle wreck in south Madison County.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipster informed us of the collision around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The wreck occurred on Highway 18 in Medon, near Lowery Road.

Around 5:30 p.m., TDOT’s SmartWay map showed that through traffic had slowed near the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed any further details at this time.

You can visit our Traffic page for real-time traffic information, traffic-related stories, or to submit your own photos.