Authorities respond to motorcycle wreck near Medon
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms authorities are responding to a motorcycle wreck in south Madison County.
A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipster informed us of the collision around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.
The wreck occurred on Highway 18 in Medon, near Lowery Road.
Around 5:30 p.m., TDOT’s SmartWay map showed that through traffic had slowed near the scene.
Authorities have not confirmed any further details at this time.
