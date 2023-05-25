Cooler & Mild Friday, Few Showers Saturday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Chances for showers are extremely low tonight and Friday. Rain chances increase into Saturday afternoon but do not cancel your plans, they will be isolated and short lived. Rain chances decrease again on Sunday and Memorial Day as a fantastic 3 day weekend is likely for most of West Tennessee. The humidity will remain low due to northerly winds. Warmer, more humid weather and some showers may return in the middle of next week. Catch your full hour by hour forecast for your holiday weekend coming up tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Newscasts.

TONIGHT & FRIDAY:

We are expecting a cold front to clip us from the north as we head into Thursday night that will cool things down some. It will be a dry front so we are not expecting showers and storms in West Tennessee as it drifts through our area. As the front passes we are expecting temperatures to drop a bit. Highs as we finish the work week will fall back down to the mid to upper 70s and morning lows will fall to the low to mid 50s. The winds will stay out of the northeast behind that front and continue until we head into the upcoming weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As the weekend wraps up the winds will begin to come back out of the southeast. Most of the weekend though the winds will stay out of the northeast keeping the humidity down all weekend long. This will start as warming trend by the end of the upcoming Memorial day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. We could be back into the 80s by Monday. We are expecting a better chance for a few weak storms or rain showers this weekend with Saturday being the most likely day to be impacted as of now but chances are only at 20%. We are still expecting partly cloudy or mostly sunny weather to last into next week. Although rain will be scarce for Sunday and Monday, the humidity will be also be increasing as we head into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

We are expecting temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper 80s into the middle of next week. This will occur because the winds will come out of the southeast which will also increase the humidity. This will lead to a few pop up showers and storms but there appears to be no significant storms or soaking rain heading our way next week. Morning lows will drop back to the low to mid 60s for the majority of the week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to stay near normal until the upcoming weekend as well. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13