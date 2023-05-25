Dive resuce team preps for swimming season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend will mark the unofficial start of summer, a time many families spend at the pool or beach.

With that, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the experts on what you need to know to stay safe.

The West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery Team has been preparing for Memorial Day, a time with a high volume of swimmers.

Capt. JD Dunkle said if you don’t know how to swim, it’s best if you don’t venture out very far into the water. He said keep at least half of your torso above the water in case you step into a hole while in the water.

He says everyone should spend less time on their phones and stay aware of their surroundings while out at the lakes and beaches because it could save a life.

Dunkle shared what to do if you see someone drowning.

“Don’t run and grab them. If you run and grab them, they’re going to be hysterical. They may pull you under or whatever. And you’ll do a lot more service to them if you’ll throw them something that’ll keep them above the water. Some type of flotation device if you can,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle said even a seat cushion from a boat could be used as a flotation device to help save a person’s life.

