Dresden man arrested on drug charges following search warrant

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Dresden man was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Legens was taken into custody earlier this week on charges of manufacturing, selling or delivering Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, Dresden Police Department and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at a home in the 300 block of Ethridge Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the search, officers located a felony amount of methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and “items used to consume and sell methamphetamine.”

Following the search, Legens was arrested and booked into the Weakley County Jail.

Records available online indicate he has since bonded out.

For more local crime stories, click here.