Gov. Lee authorizes Tennessee National Guard deployment to Southern border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of 100 Tennessee National Guard troops to the U.S. Southern border.

A press release from the Governor’s Office states the deployment is “amid an ongoing national security crisis and surging drug crisis being fueled by an open border.”

This announcement follows a security briefing in Austin, Texas on Monday, where Texas Governor Greg Abbot invited states to support “Operation Lone Star” following the end of Title 42.

The release states Tennessee’s troops will deploy at the end of May to provide support, which will include security patrolling, assisting road and route clearance, staffing outpost operations and more.

“America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis that threatens our nation’s security and the safety of Tennesseans,” Governor Lee said. “The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country, and in the meantime, states continue to answer this important call to service. I am again authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to help secure the Southern border, and I commend these troops for providing critical support.”

