Local shelter seeks loving homes for their animals

The Jackson Animal Care Center has multiple animals available for adoption.

The center is a managed intake municipal shelter that works with animal control to make Jackson a great place for pets and their humans.

JACC does not euthanize because “their time is up” or for space, but depends heavily on community involvement and rescue placement partners to make this goal sustainable.

“So if you’re interested in adopting any of the animals we have, but especially our cats right now, we have an adoption application, super simple, front and back, one page, takes about five minutes to fill out,” said Whitney Owen, Director of Animal Services, Jackson, TN. “We are required by law to spay and neuter everything before it leaves the building. So there are some things that we’ll post on Facebook that people will see and they’ll want to adopt them, but they’re not quite ready yet, and so we cannot make those animals available for adoption until they are fixed.”

For more information, you can contact the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028 or click here.

The center is open Monday through Saturday.

