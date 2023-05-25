Services for Mrs. Frances Goodman, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Berean Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Gooodman, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Frances-Goodman- 7/#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.