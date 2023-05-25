Services for Ms. Joann Hobson Gordon, age 71 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Gordon, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Joann-Gordon-4/#! /TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.