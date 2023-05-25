Mugshots : Madison County : 5/24/23 – 5/25/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Aaron Henley Aaron Henley: Driving under the influence Adrian Avery Adrian Avery: Failure to appear Austin Hughes Austin Hughes: Aggravated assault Brian Martin Brian Martin: Violation of conditions of community supervision Brinisha Fleanders Brinisha Fleanders: Shoplifting/theft of property Carezma Williams Carezma Williams: Shoplifting/theft of property Christian Scott Christian Scott: Aggravated assault, violation of probation, failure to appear Dallas Rose Dallas Rose: Shoplifting/theft of property Darwin Dodd Darwin Dodd: Simple domestic assault Demiah Tatum Demiah Tatum: Burglary, vandalism Esmael Soto Esmael Soto: Violation of order of protection Kaveon Murphy Kaveon Murphy: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Kristina Trice Kristina Trice: Burglary, theft under $999, theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Latravius Pirtle Latravius Pirtle: Aggravated domestic assault William Jernigan William Jernigan: Driving under the influence The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/25/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin