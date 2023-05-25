Ribbon cutting held for new 4-H & Youth Development Center

MIDDLETON, Tenn. — The mission of 4-H continues with a special ceremony.

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture hosted a ribbon cutting for the new UT Extension 4-H and Youth Development Center at Lone Oaks Farm.

The event featured a number of representatives, including Representative Johnny Shaw, UT system President Randy Boyd, and more.

The facility has interactive learning opportunities for students in STEM, leadership development, and agriculture programs.

It also includes labs, horticulture systems, gardens, hiking trails, and more.

Officials say the camp is excited to host its first session very soon.

“We have a lot of different hands-on activities, both with outdoors and agriculture,” said Ashley Stokes, Dean of UT Extension. “Just the kids having so much fun while they’re also learning skills, skills for their life, skills for their future, soft skills in just so many ways.”

The new 4-H and Youth Development Center features room for 64 overnight campers in four cabins, with more cabins planned in the future.

Officials with UT Extension say they’re thankful for everyone who made this possible.

