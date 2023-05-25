Safe Boating Week held ahead of boating season

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — It is National Safe Boating Week!









Boating season is just about underway and Memorial Day is right around the corner.

“You can always consider Memorial Day the kick off to boating. We just use this time to educate the public and the boaters to remind them of things they need to have on their boat, safety equipment, and what they need to do to stay safe while on the water,” said Amy Spencer, who does Communication and Outreach for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

There are regulations when it comes to life jackets, especially for children under the age of 18. It never hurts to double check and refresh yourself on what those regulations are.

Not only that, but double check your life jackets to make sure they are in good working condition.

“You need to have a life jacket. Remember, children 12 years of age and younger must have a life jacket on at all times, unless you are tied off or anchored. So if you are just drifting, sometimes you turn the motor off and just drift. That child has to have a life jacket on,” Spencer said.

“So the inflatable life jackets are great. They’re light. Sometimes you forget you are even wearing them, but in Tennessee, they’re not approved for children 16 and under. So you got to be at least 16 to wear it,” said Brant Luker, a Wildlife Officer for the TWRA.

Fire extinguishers are also very important to check and make sure they are working.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.