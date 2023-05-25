Student loan payments resuming, but some employers may help

JACKSON, Tenn. — As student loan debt looms over millions of Americans, some employers may be stepping up to help.

Jesse Moore, Senior Vice President and Head of Student Debt at Fidelity Investments, says while federal student loan payments have been on pause since March of 2020, they are set to resume later this summer.

Moore says some employers are planning to help by either directly paying down on their employees’ student loans, or crediting employees’ student debt payments towards their retirement match.

“And this is going to be a game changer, I think it’s going to be very popular,” Moore said. “In fact, many of the employers we’re working with right now are planning on offering this as a feature as this legislation becomes available, or effective, beginning next year.”

According to Moore, student debt affects all age ranges, and he wants borrowers to be prepared to enter repayment.

For more information or tools to help you figure out your loan situation, visit Fidelity.com/StudentDebtHelp.

For more news across the U.S., click here.