Travis Tritt performs in Jackson during 2023 tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fans came from far and wide came to the Hub City for a big performance.

Multi-platinum-selling and award-winning artist Travis Tritt made a stop in Jackson to perform as part of his 2023 tour.

Those in attendance at the Carl Perkins Civic Center were able to hear Travis Tritt and his band performing some of his greatest hits like “Anymore,” “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” and “Here’s a Quarter,” as well as songs off his most recent album release, “Set in Stone.”

We caught up with fans buzzing with excitement before the show.

“I have been listening to him since I was a teenager, dancing. Love him. Yes, yes, yes,” said Kim Maners, a fan.

“I’ve been trying for years to come see him. Every time he comes to Jackson, by the time I find out he’s here, then it’s sold out. So this year I told her this is what I want for Mother’s Day,” said Jana Rebstock, a fan.

Travis Tritt was joined by the War Hippies, the newly-formed duo of Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, and Tyler Reese Tritt.

Travis Tritt’s next show will be Friday night in Biloxi, Mississippi.

