Services for William Lemont “Bull” Bullington, 54, will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with VUMC Life Flight Chaplin Raye Nell Dyer officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 29, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Bull, a Paramedic for Life Flight at Clarksville, TN, died Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. He was born on June 17, 1968 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to William Rodney and Mary Lewis Bullington. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie Jean Pate Bullington of McKenzie, two daughters Anna Caitlyn Bullington and Makenna Rae (Jess) Pace all of McKenzie, two sons Cody Hoffman Bullington of McKenzie, Aaron Cullen Bullington of Nashville, his sister Michelle Robinson of Knoxville, two brothers Bobby Jack Bullington of Jackson, TN, James Bullington of Knoxville, his step mother Virginia Bullington of Knoxville, and eight grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Austin Mann, Cody Hoffman Bullington, Landen Pearson, Jacob Bullington, Cullen Bullington, Bobby Bullington, Jess Pace, and Justin Cook

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.