GALLERY: Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

MEDINA, Tenn. — A unique team held their last game of the season Friday night after weeks of fun and making memories.

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season



Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

Special Needs Athletics plays final game of season

The Special Needs Athletics team played at Medina Community Park with lots of cheers and excitement.

Special Needs Athletics started in 2009 in the Jackson for kids ages four to 18 with disabilities, but it soon grew into a league with kids and adults.

COVID-19 brought a halt to the games. But after, Special Needs Athletics partnered with the Medina Baseball Association to bring the game back to life for those with disabilities.

Founder Michael Richerson shared the experience of running the team.

“It’s such a blessing to us. And I’m sure it will be a blessing to those that come out. It’s such a passion of mine to give them an opportunity to play baseball, and we’re excited to have it going again,” Richerson said.

Richerson said sign-ups for the fall league will start mid-summer through the Medina Baseball Association.

Find more local news here.