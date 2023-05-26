LIFELINE begins 5th annual Car Giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could win a vehicle for saving a life in your community!

LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford have partnered for the Fifth Annual Car Giveaway.

From now until Labor Day, which is September 4, blood donors over 18 can win a 2020 Ford Mustang.

“Summer is a crucial time for donating blood! We become busy with summer events and vacations, so donating blood can tend to fall off of our radar. However, there is no summer break when it comes to needing donations and the need stays constant, so we ask that you put blood donation on your summer schedule and help us meet the needs of our West TN patients,” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE’s Jackson Center is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive and is open Monday through

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 across from Lowe’s and is open Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, LIFELINE says.

Mobile blood drives for June of 2023 also include:

FUMC – Paris 6/1/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Cash Saver – Huntingdon 6/1/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

First Community Bank – Dresden 6/2/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Food Giant – Parsons 6/2/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Crockett Co. Courthouse – Alamo 6/5/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Lexington 6/5/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Gibson Co. Courthouse – Trenton 6/6/2023 12:00pm – 5:30pm

TVEC – Savannah 6/7/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

TCAT- Jackson 6/9/2023 11:00am – 3:00pm

Centennial Bank- Middleton 6/9/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Lowe’s – Paris 6/9/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

1st Responders Drive (Fire Station #12) – Savannah 6/10/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm

Selmer Courthouse 6/12/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

E.W. James & Sons – Martin 6/12/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

First Baptist Church – Somerville 6/14/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

First Community Bank – South Fulton 6/16/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Mulhern Family Pharm. – Brownsville 6/16/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Walmart – Camden 6/19/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Piggly Wiggly – Henderson 6/19/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Tn Valley Com. Church – Paris 6/21/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

First Baptist Church – Kenton 6/21/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

JMCGH 6/22/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm

Baptist Mem. Hospital- Carroll Co. 6/22/2023 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Cadence Bank-Milan 6/23/2023 12:00pm – 4:30pm

Adamsville Healthcare & Rehab 6/23/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

First Community Bank- Martin 6/23/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Overflow Church- McKenzie 6/25/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

Save-A-Lot – Lexington 6/26/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

E.W. James & Sons – Union City 6/26/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm

WTH Dyersburg Hospital 6/29/2023 12:00pm-4:00pm

Security Bank & Trust- Dyer 6/30/2023 11:00am-4:30pm

Lowe’s- Savannah 6/30/2023 1:00pm-6:00pm

Walmart – Huntingdon 6/30/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

The All American Themed Blood Drive at LIFELINE Center in Jackson will be Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

