LIFELINE begins 5th annual Car Giveaway
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could win a vehicle for saving a life in your community!
LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford have partnered for the Fifth Annual Car Giveaway.
From now until Labor Day, which is September 4, blood donors over 18 can win a 2020 Ford Mustang.
“Summer is a crucial time for donating blood! We become busy with summer events and vacations, so donating blood can tend to fall off of our radar. However, there is no summer break when it comes to needing donations and the need stays constant, so we ask that you put blood donation on your summer schedule and help us meet the needs of our West TN patients,” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.
LIFELINE’s Jackson Center is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive and is open Monday through
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 across from Lowe’s and is open Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, LIFELINE says.
Mobile blood drives for June of 2023 also include:
- FUMC – Paris 6/1/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Cash Saver – Huntingdon 6/1/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- First Community Bank – Dresden 6/2/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Food Giant – Parsons 6/2/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Crockett Co. Courthouse – Alamo 6/5/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- FUMC – Lexington 6/5/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Gibson Co. Courthouse – Trenton 6/6/2023 12:00pm – 5:30pm
- TVEC – Savannah 6/7/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- TCAT- Jackson 6/9/2023 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Centennial Bank- Middleton 6/9/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Lowe’s – Paris 6/9/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- 1st Responders Drive (Fire Station #12) – Savannah 6/10/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Selmer Courthouse 6/12/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- E.W. James & Sons – Martin 6/12/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- First Baptist Church – Somerville 6/14/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- First Community Bank – South Fulton 6/16/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Mulhern Family Pharm. – Brownsville 6/16/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Walmart – Camden 6/19/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Piggly Wiggly – Henderson 6/19/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Tn Valley Com. Church – Paris 6/21/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- First Baptist Church – Kenton 6/21/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- JMCGH 6/22/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Baptist Mem. Hospital- Carroll Co. 6/22/2023 1:00pm – 5:00pm
- Cadence Bank-Milan 6/23/2023 12:00pm – 4:30pm
- Adamsville Healthcare & Rehab 6/23/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- First Community Bank- Martin 6/23/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Overflow Church- McKenzie 6/25/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Save-A-Lot – Lexington 6/26/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- E.W. James & Sons – Union City 6/26/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm
- WTH Dyersburg Hospital 6/29/2023 12:00pm-4:00pm
- Security Bank & Trust- Dyer 6/30/2023 11:00am-4:30pm
- Lowe’s- Savannah 6/30/2023 1:00pm-6:00pm
- Walmart – Huntingdon 6/30/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
The All American Themed Blood Drive at LIFELINE Center in Jackson will be Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
