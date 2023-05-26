Luncheon held for Teacher of the Year honorees

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System hosted a luncheon for their Teacher of the Year honorees.

Friday morning, they all came together at the Jackson Country Club in north Jackson to celebrate their awards.

Angelina Halstead, a fifth grade science and social studies teacher at Andrew Jackson Elementary, took home the award.

“I like to be creative. I also challenge my kids to be critical thinkers. So sometimes I stretch them and extend them in ways that they weren’t expecting. So that challenge is a big part of it,” Halstead said.

Halstead has been a teacher for many years. She has taught from second to eighth grades and even in multiple states.

