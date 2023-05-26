Mugshots : Madison County : 5/25/23 – 5/26/23

Summer Gamble Summer Gamble: Violation of probation

Chad Holloway Chad Holloway: Driving under the influence

Craig Kline Craig Kline: Aggravated assault

David Billings David Billings: Failure to appear

Dennis Haynes Dennis Haynes: Violation of probation



Edward Anderson Edward Anderson: Burglary

Eliijah Sellers Eliijah Sellers: Violation of probation

Hugh McCall Hugh McCall: Evading arrest

John Saxon John Saxon: Violation of community corrections

Justin Drake Justin Drake: Violation of community corrections



Kayla Rainbolt Kayla Rainbolt: Shoplifting/theft of property

Krystal Rogers Krystal Rogers: Violation of community corrections

Markeise Newsom Markeise Newsom: Violation of community corrections

Randarius Long Randarius Long: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

Robert Borner Robert Borner: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/26/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.