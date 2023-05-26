Mugshots : Madison County : 5/25/23 – 5/26/23 6 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Summer Gamble Summer Gamble: Violation of probation Chad Holloway Chad Holloway: Driving under the influence Craig Kline Craig Kline: Aggravated assault David Billings David Billings: Failure to appear Dennis Haynes Dennis Haynes: Violation of probation Edward Anderson Edward Anderson: Burglary Eliijah Sellers Eliijah Sellers: Violation of probation Hugh McCall Hugh McCall: Evading arrest John Saxon John Saxon: Violation of community corrections Justin Drake Justin Drake: Violation of community corrections Kayla Rainbolt Kayla Rainbolt: Shoplifting/theft of property Krystal Rogers Krystal Rogers: Violation of community corrections Markeise Newsom Markeise Newsom: Violation of community corrections Randarius Long Randarius Long: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary Robert Borner Robert Borner: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Robert Borner: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/26/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin