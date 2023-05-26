New car wash available in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business opened in Jackson just in time for summer.

Big Willies Car Wash

Big Willies Car Wash

Big Willies Car Wash

Big Willies Car Wash

Big Willies Car Wash

Big Willies Car Wash is now open on North Parkway in east Jackson, even after delays due to storms.

Owner Willie Price said a tornado blew down the building in March of last year while he was in the processing of remodeling, but he didn’t give up on starting his car wash business.

Now his hard work has paid off, with many people seen using the car wash’s bays and vacuums on Friday.

Price said this is only the beginning for the business and he will be adding more later, including offering tire shine, towels, window cleaner, and more.

“I hope this influences a lot of other local people, and maybe even people in the surrounding counties, just that you can do anything you want to do. I never planned on buying a car wash. I like doing t-shirts and graphic design. So I just hope it influences other people that they can do anything they want to, like my dad always told me,” Price said.

Price went on to say he opened the car wash near where he grew up in the hopes of helping the community and named the car wash after his father who always motivated him to do good.

Price will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. with lots of prizes to give away and free food.

Big Willies Car Wash is located at 1587 North Parkway.

Find more local news here.