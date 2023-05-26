Shiloh Battlefield to commemorate Memorial Day with weekend of events

SHILOH, Tenn. — A weekend of activities will commemorate Memorial Day at Shiloh National Military Park.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, living historians will be on-site presenting various programs on the front lawn of the Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center.

A press release states arms, uniforms, and equipment from the Revolutionary War through World War II will be on display. The public is invited to ask the historians questions and learn more about military experiences.

Live firing demonstrations will be included in this special program at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

These events will lead up to the park’s annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29. Beginning at 11 a.m., the hour-long ceremony will feature a military flag presentation, live music, a firing salute, the playing of taps, and keynote speaker, Brigadier General Cassandra D. Howard.

Following the service, park rangers will offer free guided programs and demonstrations.

Click here for more details on Shiloh’s Memorial Day activities.

Shiloh National Military Park is located at 1055 Pittsburg Landing Road in Shiloh.

For more news in the Hardin County area, click here.