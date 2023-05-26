Showers & Weak Storms Saturday, Mild Sunday & Monday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The weather will remain picture perfect this evening and tonight across West Tennessee. There will be a round of afternoon and evening showers and a few weak storms on Saturday. Sunday looks partly cloudy and a mostly dry and mostly sunny and nice weather is likely for Memorial Day. The heat and humidity will be returning next week. We will have the latest 3 day weekend forecast breakdown coming up below.

A cold front to clipped us from the north Thursday night that cooled things down some. It was a dry front so we didn’t encounter any showers and storms in West Tennessee as it drifted through our area. We did see temperatures drop a bit though. Highs on Friday still reached the upper 70s and overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 50s tonight. The winds will stay out of the northeast behind that front and continue until we head into the upcoming weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As the weekend wraps up and we head into next week, the winds will begin to come back out of the southeast. Most of the weekend though the winds will stay out of the northeast keeping the humidity down all weekend long. This will start as warming trend by the end of the upcoming Memorial day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

We could be back into the 80s by Monday. We are expecting a round of few weak storms and rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening so keep those umbrellas around on Saturday. Chances across West Tennessee sit around 40%. Chances for rain on Sunday and Memorial day is around 10%, so don’t expect much those two days. We are still expecting partly cloudy or mostly sunny weather to last through the weekend and into next week. Although rain will be scarce for Sunday and Monday, the humidity will be also be increasing as we head into next week that could usher in more pop up showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK:

We are expecting temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper 80s into the middle of next week. This will occur because the winds will come out of the southeast which will also increase the humidity. This will lead to a few pop up showers and storms but there appears to be no significant storms or soaking rain heading our way next week. Morning lows will drop back to the low to mid 60s for the majority of the week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to stay near normal through the upcoming weekend as well. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

