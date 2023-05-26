THP urges drivers to stay alert for motorcyclists on the roads

JACKSON, Tenn. — Warmer weather is here and motorcyclists are out in full swing.

The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

With the summer right around the corner, peak motorcycle riding season is underway. It is important to be aware of your surroundings, especially with motorcycles nearby.

“We would encourage everybody to properly adjust and use their mirrors, and when at intersections, look multiple times. Improper use of a vehicle’s mirrors certainly contribute to collisions and smaller vehicles like motorcycles are especially impacted by that,” said Lt. Chris Hosick, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

“We want the drivers of the cars to offer the motorcyclists more following distance – three to four seconds. So with a car or truck, you can drive through a hole, but a motorcyclist may wreck. So they may have to avoid holes or they may have to avoid debris or gravel on the roadways,” Hosick said.

Remember, motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles and difficult to see. Their size can also cause other drivers to misjudge their speed and distance.

“The size also counts against them when it comes to blind spots, so they can easily be hidden in a motor vehicle’s blind spot. So we just really need everyone to check their mirrors and blind spots consistently before they change lanes,” Hosick said.

Per Vehicle Miles Traveled, motorcycles are about 27 times more likely than a vehicle passenger to die in a crash and five times more likely to be injured.

Safe driving and riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our highways.

“We just need people to be aware that they’ll definitely be out this weekend. The weather is supposed to be beautiful, so they’ll be out en masse. It’s a three day weekend, so please look twice and save a life,” Hosick said.

Remember to drive defensively and obey the speed limit at all times.

