USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour kicks off

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — While many headed to the lakes for Memorial Day weekend, others headed to the race track.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour kicked off at the Lexington 104 Speedway Friday night.

Sprint car drivers from eight different states, and even the United Kingdom, made their way to Lexington to compete in five divisions.

Those divisions included the 602 late-model Sportsman, b-modifides, factory stock, and of course, the outlaw vintage cars.

The tour will continue on five more tracks over the next eight days. See where they go next here.

The Lexington 104 Speedway will hold another night of racing on Saturday, June 3.

